Allegra Glynn of Hayward has earned Semester Highest Honors for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors.
Lauren R. Harrison of Hayward recently graduated from Northland College in Ashland with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
