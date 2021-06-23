Allegra Glynn of Hayward has earned Semester Highest Honors for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors.

Lauren R. Harrison of Hayward recently graduated from Northland College in Ashland with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

