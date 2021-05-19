Josh Passolt, son of John and Rhonda Passolt of Hayward, was named to the Western Michigan University Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. He is a senior majoring in finance and economics and plays Division 1 hockey for the Western Michigan Broncos.
Three Hayward area students have been named to the President’s List of High Distinction for the spring 2021 term at Western Technical College in La Crosse. They are Jordan Schuck and Brendan Thomas of Hayward and Maxwell Wiley of Winter. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
