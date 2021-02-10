Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College in Hayward has announced student awards for the fall 2020 semester.

President’s List: Timothy Barber, Milissa Burns, Lydia DeNasha, Carlena Dennis, Desiree Fleming, Brittany Gordon, Tina Goslin, Andreah Hyde, Bernice Mixsooke, Mark Montano, Katrina Mullet, Patrick Schrock, Kevin Stevens, Mikayla Swanson, Charlene Theobald, Anna Troyer.

