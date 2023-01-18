Matthew Halberg of Hayward has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. Halberg is a student in SDSU’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.

Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for the fall 2022 semester. They are Ellie Strapon and Karissa Swanson of Hayward and Evan Zentgraf of Stone Lake. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.

