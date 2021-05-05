Hannah Sake of Hayward, who is studying communication sciences and disorders at UW-Whitewater, presented research at the 19th annual UW System Symposium for Undergraduate Research, Scholarly and Creative Activity, hosted virtually April 28 by UW-Whitewater. Sake was a co-presenter of a research on voice-related motor and somatosensory cortical responses to rapid perturbations in airway resistance. The symposium showcases undergraduate research, creative achievement and service learning conducted or performed by students across Wisconsin during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Several area students have been named to the Dean's List at Northland College during the winter semester. They are, from Hayward, Rosie Gonzalez, Lauren Harrison, Reed Miller and Elena Muench; and from Cable, Dena Hambrecht. To qualify, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
