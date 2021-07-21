Numerous Hayward students are among the spring graduates in the class of 2021 at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. The college awarded 590 associate degrees and one- and two-year technical diplomas. The Hayward graduates are:
Delila Barber, financial services customer representative; Rosa Flores, financial services customer representative; Cole Haines, construction essentials; Jennifer Hartling, substance abuse counselor education; Clayton Huffman, construction essentials; John Isenhart, financial services customer representative; Brooke Jusula, cosmetology; Jacob Kubarek, HVAC installation technician; Patricia Laakson, business management; McKenna Lundsten, finance; Eliana Malnourie, financial services customer representative; and Lacy Neumann, financial services customer representative. WITC will become Northwood Technical College in August.
A poll concerning whether a congressional investigation should be held concerning the January 6 riot/demonstration at the US Capital, the day the US House of Representatives and US Senate met to certify the Electoral College votes that determines presidential election winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.