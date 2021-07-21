Numerous Hayward students are among the spring graduates in the class of 2021 at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. The college awarded 590 associate degrees and one- and two-year technical diplomas. The Hayward graduates are:

Delila Barber, financial services customer representative; Rosa Flores, financial services customer representative; Cole Haines, construction essentials; Jennifer Hartling, substance abuse counselor education; Clayton Huffman, construction essentials; John Isenhart, financial services customer representative; Brooke Jusula, cosmetology; Jacob Kubarek, HVAC installation technician; Patricia Laakson, business management; McKenna Lundsten, finance; Eliana Malnourie, financial services customer representative; and Lacy Neumann, financial services customer representative. WITC will become Northwood Technical College in August.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments