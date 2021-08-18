Three Hayward students have been named to the University of Minnesota-Duluth spring semester Dean’s List. They are John M. Righeimer, Anna D. Schmitt and Carly C. Somerville. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has selected Alyssa D. Moyer of Solon Springs to become a member of the organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

