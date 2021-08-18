Three Hayward students have been named to the University of Minnesota-Duluth spring semester Dean’s List. They are John M. Righeimer, Anna D. Schmitt and Carly C. Somerville. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has selected Alyssa D. Moyer of Solon Springs to become a member of the organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.