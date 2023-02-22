Four area students have been recognized attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for the fall 2022-23 semester. They are, from Hayward, Ian Connell and Rylee Lutz, highest honors, and Anna Morgan, high honors; and from Stone Lake, Emily Paffel, honors. To be eligible, students achieving highest honors must earn grade point averages of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A), high honors go to those with GPAs from 3.75 to 3.89 and honors recognition goes to those with GPAs from 3.50 to 3.74.

Eight Hayward area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall 2022-23 semester. They are, from Hayward, Payton Carothers, Chase McCallum, Emily Morgan, Brooke Quast, Emma Roehl and Emma Waystedt; and from Stone Lake, Allison Zawistowski and Annie Zawistowski. To be eligible, students must earn no less than a 3.5 grade point average.

