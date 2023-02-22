...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph, mainly this afternoon.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph, mainly this afternoon.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Four area students have been recognized attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for the fall 2022-23 semester. They are, from Hayward, Ian Connell and Rylee Lutz, highest honors, and Anna Morgan, high honors; and from Stone Lake, Emily Paffel, honors. To be eligible, students achieving highest honors must earn grade point averages of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A), high honors go to those with GPAs from 3.75 to 3.89 and honors recognition goes to those with GPAs from 3.50 to 3.74.
Eight Hayward area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall 2022-23 semester. They are, from Hayward, Payton Carothers, Chase McCallum, Emily Morgan, Brooke Quast, Emma Roehl and Emma Waystedt; and from Stone Lake, Allison Zawistowski and Annie Zawistowski. To be eligible, students must earn no less than a 3.5 grade point average.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.