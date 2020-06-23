MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit two conservative Milwaukee suburbs during a Tuesday trip to Wisconsin.
Pence was to be joined by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for a school choice round table discussion at Waukesha STEM Academy, the White House said Monday. Following that, Pence will kick off his first "Faith in America" event in Pewaukee. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker was to join Pence for that event.
