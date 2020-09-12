MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to make a campaign stop in Janesville on Monday, his second visit to Wisconsin this month.

President Donald Trump's campaign website showed the event scheduled at a hotel in the southeastern Wisconsin city. On Sept. 18, Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in Mosinee, just outside of Wausau in central Wisconsin.

