MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters gathered peacefully at the state Capitol after curfew Monday night until a small group of demonstrators broke away and started breaking into boarded-up stores on nearby State Street.

The larger group of protesters dissipated as police in riot gear arrived and deployed tear gas. Madison is among the cities nationwide where anger over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked peaceful protests but also property damage and looting.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments