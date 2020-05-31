In this May 29, 2020, photo, police push back demonstrators after objects were thrown at them at 5th Avenue and Madison Street during a march in solidarity with Minneapolis and protesting police brutality in Seattle. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times via AP)
Police deploy tear gas at protesters during a rally protesting the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May, 30, 2020 in Madison, Wis. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
Protesters react to pepper spray and tear gas during a rally protesting the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May, 30, 2020 in Madison, Wis. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
A police officer deploys pepper spray during a rally protesting the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May, 30, 2020 in Madison, Wis. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
People react to tear gas during a rally protesting the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May, 30, 2020 in Madison, Wis. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
In this May 29, 2020, photo, demonstrators gather at 5th Avenue and Madison Street during a march in solidarity with Minneapolis and protesting police brutality in Seattle. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times via AP)
Amanda Snyder
Steve Apps
Steve Apps
Steve Apps
Steve Apps
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers gathered early Sunday morning in downtown Madison to clean up after a night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd in which a police car was burned, businesses were broken into and a museum and other buildings were vandalized.
More than a thousand people held a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon in the Wisconsin capital, but like many of the protests around the country over the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, it later took a violent turn, with a group of about 150 demonstrators throwing rocks at police in riot gear who fired tear gas on the crowd.
