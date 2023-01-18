callahan

After a brief illness, Pauline Callahan of Stone Lake, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in the Twin Cities. She had been a year-round resident of Stone Lake for more than twenty years.

A celebration of her life will be held at St. Ambrose Church in Woodbury, Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 20 with visitation at 10 a.m. and a Mass at 11 a.m.

