Paul Leonard Sundman passed away on March 28, 2023 in Hayward, Wisconsin at the age of 72.

He was born on April 14, 1950, the son of Salvation Army officers. He spent his growing up years in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Superior. He graduated from Wisconsin State University Superior. During his lifetime he was a potter, carpenter, commercial sign painter, and did vehicle lettering.

