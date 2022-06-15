The Patriots United 2022 Picnic in the Park will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Exeland Rod & Gun Club, 811N Elm Park Drive, in Exeland.

The picnic will include a presentation of the documentary “2000 Mules,” plus special guest speakers. For more information, call Stephanie Forrer-Harbridge at (608) 797-3338.

