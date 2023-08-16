shue

Patricia L. Schue, age 91, a resident of the Town of Birchwood, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2023, at the Maple Ridge Care Center, Spooner.

Pat was born April 6, 1932, in Spooner, WI to William and Florence (Wilks) Booth. She lived at Hoinville Hills until 1938 when the family moved to Spooner for a couple of years, then to St. Paul, MN, where she attended Harding High School and Hamline University. On August 14, 1964, she was united in marriage to Calvin R. Schue. She spent her entire career as head of the shipping department at the Toni Company which became Gillette Co. until her retirement in 1984. In 1986, Pat and Cal moved to their summer home on the north end of Long Lake.

