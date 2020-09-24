The National Park Service at St. Croix National Scenic Riverway has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed trail connection in the Town of Cable in Bayfield County. 

The 0.25-mile natural surface, multi-use trail connection would be built from the end of a segment of the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association’s Wild River Trail on an abandoned railroad grade, across National Park Service land, and then connecting to Parker Road. 

