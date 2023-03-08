Duluth transit authority

The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) will return to Hayward’s Park Center on Saturday, March 11. They will play many of Chicago’s greatest hits, plus other rock hits of the period.

Like the hit “Chicago” song says, “Saturday, in the Park.” But this time it’s not the Fourth of July.

For fans of hit band “Chicago,” the show is at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, March 11, and the park in this tune will be Hayward’s Park Center.

