Park Center show

Blues guitarist Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames, seen here with lead vocalist Mona Rose, will perform at Hayward’s Park Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

Chicago-based Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames will bring their high-energy blues to Hayward’s Park Center Saturday, Jan. 15. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames is an authentic blues band, showcasing high energy with versatile talent, variety and a cohesive show that includes original driving blues, rock blues, boogie, R&B and soul.

