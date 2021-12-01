Hayward’s Park Center will present “A Christmas Carol — A Reading by Charles Dickens” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
The one-man production stars Nate Plummer as Charles Dickens and is based on the American Reading Tour that Dickens himself performed in the late 1800s in which he portrayed all of the beloved characters from his holiday classic, including Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, the Three Ghosts, Tiny Tim and, of course, the old miser himself, Ebenezer Scrooge. In total Plummer will be performing more than 50 characters.
