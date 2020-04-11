...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND
SUNDAY INTO MONDAY...
.A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN STARTING SUNDAY WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS OVER ASHLAND,
IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES, WITH LOWER AMOUNTS FARTHER EAST IN THE
WATCH AREA. STRONG NORTH AND NORTHWEST WINDS MAY RESULT IN BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. SNOW
WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 12
INCHES.
* WHERE...SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES.
THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE
BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.
&&
1 of 6
Trouble tries on a homemade mask in an attempt to keep up with his people.
It all started when I asked how our son’s family was holding up staying at home. They have energetic five-year-old Samantha, two cantankerous Basset hounds (Walter and Louie), two cats (Leinie and Ernie) and a lot of fish-filled aquariums.
Sarah responded, “Louie and Walter are loving it! No crate, and 2, if not 3, walks a day. The best bonus of all is that Samantha now eats all her meals at home, so there are many more accidental treats. Leinie is in heaven because he can sit on Nate’s lap all day.
