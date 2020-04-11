It all started when I asked how our son’s family was holding up staying at home. They have energetic five-year-old Samantha, two cantankerous Basset hounds (Walter and Louie), two cats (Leinie and Ernie) and a lot of fish-filled aquariums.

Sarah responded, “Louie and Walter are loving it! No crate, and 2, if not 3, walks a day. The best bonus of all is that Samantha now eats all her meals at home, so there are many more accidental treats. Leinie is in heaven because he can sit on Nate’s lap all day.

