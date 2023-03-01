mccoy

Palmer Edward McCoy, 89, passed away on February 20, 2023 in Hayward, Wisconsin. He was born September 19, 1933, to parents Dyke and Helen McCoy.

He attended Hillsboro high school where he was voted most athletic, he lettered in baseball, basketball, and football. While in high school he met his wife, Fern Kahler. They married on September 3rd, 1955 in Hillsboro Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in Spring of 1956. While attending university he enlisted in ROTC. After graduation he served four years of active duty in the US Air Force. He then served in the Air National Guard for over 30 years and retired as a Colonel. He worked for the University of Wisconsin Extension program for 30 years and at retirement he was the District Director and professor.

To plant a tree in memory of Palmer McCoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments