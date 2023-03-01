...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Palmer Edward McCoy, 89, passed away on February 20, 2023 in Hayward, Wisconsin. He was born September 19, 1933, to parents Dyke and Helen McCoy.
He attended Hillsboro high school where he was voted most athletic, he lettered in baseball, basketball, and football. While in high school he met his wife, Fern Kahler. They married on September 3rd, 1955 in Hillsboro Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in Spring of 1956. While attending university he enlisted in ROTC. After graduation he served four years of active duty in the US Air Force. He then served in the Air National Guard for over 30 years and retired as a Colonel. He worked for the University of Wisconsin Extension program for 30 years and at retirement he was the District Director and professor.
