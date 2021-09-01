The Boys and Girls Club of Lac Courte Oreilles and The Landing Resort will sponsor “An Evening with Jerry Kramer” and fellow Green Bay Packers legends William “Hot Rod” Henderson and Gilbert Brown from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Sevenwinds Casino Conference Center.

There will be a documentary film, a cash bar and popcorn. Admission is $10 per person, with all proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of LCO.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments