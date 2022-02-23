Matthew Lein, attorney with Lein Law Offices in Hayward, needed information for a client on how much Sawyer County was paying for legal counsel from vonBriesen & Roper, SC, a law firm with offices in Madison and Milwaukee.
What he discovered through a records request is that over 3½ years, from 2018 to June 2021, vonBriesen has billed Sawyer County $807,780.
“I just thought this was a massive waste of money, for crying out loud,” Lein said.
Sawyer County Administrator Tom Hoff said at an average of $200,000 per year, Sawyer County’s legal fees are similar to other counties he’s researched: $187,00 for Burnett County (a smaller county), and larger counties such as $361,800 for Barron County, $370,000 for Chippewa County and $489,000 for Dunn County.
“We incurred significant legal costs the first full year resolving issues that had been amassing for years, mainly in the area of zoning compliance,” Hoff said.
Actually, it was the second year, 2019, that the county was charged the most: $351,237.
In addition, Lein obtained invoices from the Thomas Duffy Jr. law practice, the law firm that had been the county’s official corporate counsel up until Dec. 31, 2021. Over the last four years (2018-21), Duffy had charged the county $101, 610.
At over $200,000 a year for legal fees, Lein is asking why hasn’t the county hired a full-time corporate counsel on staff, as some neighboring counties have done, at much lower rates. For example, Washburn County’s corporate counsel cost that county well under $100,000.
Lein filled a records request with the county on June 8, 2021, and received a summary of vonBriesen’s yearly charges from Rebecca Roeker, a vonBriesen attorney who has spent the most time among the vonBriesen attorneys working for Sawyer County.
In addition to the summary, Lein responded that he wanted invoices that itemized each matter vonBriesen took up for the county. Lein said he followed up with more formal requests on July 21 and July 29.
In August, Lein said, he sent Roeker an email citing a Wisconsin Attorney General opinion that 10 business days was a reasonable time for responding to records requests.
And then on Sept. 16, Lein filed a lawsuit against Sawyer County with the assistance of attorney Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project. Kamenick is an expert on open meetings and open records law.
The issue was resolved in a November settlement where the county agreed to pay Lein’s legal bill of $1,800 and provide Lein copies of the invoices.
When he looked at the invoices from vonBriesen, Lein said it seemed what Roeker was primarily doing was answering questions raised by Hoff and county supervisors and department heads.
Many issues raised concerned zoning matters.
“Tom Hoff would ask her questions, and she would research it and prepare a little brief, and then sent that over to him, but they never did any enforcement,” Lein said.
In the 2018 invoices dated Aug. 23, a bill for $9,965 appears to be addressing an issue relating to an April 20, 2018 conditional use permit (CUP) for a dog kennel in the Town of Bass Lake. It involved the Zoning Department processing a CUP using a former zoning ordinance for the Agriculture 1 (AG-1) zoned district when the actual ordinance for the district had been amended in 2016 and no longer allowed dog kennels.
In 2018 during public meetings and hearings, Linda Zillmer of the Town of Edgewater pointed out the inconsistency at the zoning committee hearing in April and later at the Board of Adjustments (BOA) hearing.
In July 2018, the county began discussing the zoning issue with Roeker, who spent 36.5 hours on the matter at $260 an hour for $9,490.
Also noted in the invoices are the costs of paying for Madison and Milwaukee attorneys traveling back and forth from the southern end of the state. Sometimes the county was billed more than $1,000 each way.
However, Hoff said, those travel cost are usually offset by a courtesy discount and are not charged, but not always.
Lein obtained well over 400 pages of vonBriesen invoices that address personnel issues, ordinance revisions, open meeting laws, contracts and more.
Lein believes many of the issues, such as airport hanger agreements, could have been addressed by local attorneys charging much lower fees than vonBriesen.
Hoff said legal fees were often discussed among the supervisors.
“We have had several discussion with the Administrative Committee and the County Board regarding the complex legal issues for which vonBriesen was engaged to provide services,” he said.
Cost to act
Being able to put up $1,800 to hire Kamenick, said Lein, might have been the difference between successfully obtaining vonBriesen’s invoices.
“Not everybody would have $1,800 laying around to hire a lawyer to get these records,” he said. “Why should a concerned citizen get the runaround from the county’s lawyer and then have to go hire a lawyer to get those records and pay to do that when it should be free?”
(The law does allow municipalities to charge for copies of records/documents with reasonable compensation for the person’s time doing the work of reproducing the records and the actual cost of the copies.)
Kamenick said vonBriesen is a very large law firm and its attorneys should have been well versed in the open records law and should not have delayed releasing the invoices to Lein.
“They should have really known better,” he said.
The invoices from both vonBriesen’s and Duffy’s offices are redacted for client confidentiality. Kamenick noted in an open record request the entity doing the redaction cannot charge for the time it takes to do the redaction as part of the fee.
“They might spend some time redacting attorney-client privilege information out of the billing record, but they can’t charge for that,” he said.
Kamenick noted asking for legal invoices as a part of an open records request is very common.
“It is one of the No. 1 requests on records to check on government spending,” he said. “I don’t see a whole lot of resistance to these requests.”
