...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches and possible local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Editor: Hayward was chosen as the prime location for a documentary film featuring a local nonprofit, the Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness (OCSA). Entitled: Ovarian Cancer & Early Detection: The Story of a Northwoods Community Making a Difference, we are proud to offer this unique spotlight on the community, its leaders and residents and the area’s many unique finds.
Hayward was chosen after OCSA invited award-winning writer/director Lucia Mauro (a 3-time ovarian cancer survivor) to screen her film “One Year Later” at Park Center in September 2021 (National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month). Inspired by the community support and engaging stories she learned, she proposed using the breathtaking Northwoods backdrop and dynamic community members for an inspiring documentary about how a community comes together on a grassroots level to foster positive change in the world.
