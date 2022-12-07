Editor: Hayward was chosen as the prime location for a documentary film featuring a local nonprofit, the Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness (OCSA). Entitled: Ovarian Cancer & Early Detection: The Story of a Northwoods Community Making a Difference, we are proud to offer this unique spotlight on the community, its leaders and residents and the area’s many unique finds.

Hayward was chosen after OCSA invited award-winning writer/director Lucia Mauro (a 3-time ovarian cancer survivor) to screen her film “One Year Later” at Park Center in September 2021 (National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month). Inspired by the community support and engaging stories she learned, she proposed using the breathtaking Northwoods backdrop and dynamic community members for an inspiring documentary about how a community comes together on a grassroots level to foster positive change in the world.

