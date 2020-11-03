MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin's legislative races as of Monday, according to a new report.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's review found Democratic-leaning express advocacy groups have spent more than $5.3 million. Spending by Republican-leaning express advocacy groups has totaled nearly $2.9 million.

