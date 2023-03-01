...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
We’ve learned a lot from our extensive musky tagging program in the Hayward area over the last 10 plus years. The tags we use are called PIT tags, and they allow us to identify individual fish for the rest of their life. We often tag fish as they are stocked out from the hatchery.
Up until 2022, we’d only tagged muskies stocked into Lost Land Lake on one occasion, in 2012. The 2012 year class in Lost Land Lake was made up of 1,304 fingerlings with an average length of almost 13 inches. That’s bigger than what was typically being stocked around that time.
