We’ve learned a lot from our extensive musky tagging program in the Hayward area over the last 10 plus years. The tags we use are called PIT tags, and they allow us to identify individual fish for the rest of their life. We often tag fish as they are stocked out from the hatchery.

Up until 2022, we’d only tagged muskies stocked into Lost Land Lake on one occasion, in 2012. The 2012 year class in Lost Land Lake was made up of 1,304 fingerlings with an average length of almost 13 inches. That’s bigger than what was typically being stocked around that time.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments