By Skip Sommerfeldt, a fisheries biologist based in Park Falls, ice fishes about every day the ice is safe.

Time of day is often very important and this also varies with whether you’re fishing on a stained or clear-water lake. On stained waters, the low light periods are usually the most productive, with the hour and a half before dark often better than the early morning period (and the bite often shuts down right after dark). On clear-water lakes, you may often have to fish after dark to get the best catches, and sometimes all through the night can be productive.

