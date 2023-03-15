...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible, except 12 to 18 inches in northeast Douglas
County and all of Bayfield County. Winds could gust as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Outdoor notebook: DNR Hayward Fish Team Spring 2023 Plans
Spring is the busiest and most important time for DNR fisheries crews. Most of our fish species spawn in the spring, which creates the best window for us to survey populations. Surveys typically start immediately after ice out and continue for about two months. We try to survey 5-10 lakes each year, leading to a complicated schedule as we move from one lake to another trying to time our efforts as best as possible with varying ice off dates and spawning times.
In 2023, our team plans to start our surveys on Barker Lake, where the ice goes out very early because of the influence of the East Fork of the Chippewa River. From there we expect to head to Nelson Lake to survey northern pike and walleye. Our largest survey effort will be on Lost Land and Teal lakes, where we will survey multiple species and attempt to estimate the total number of adult walleye. We then plan to survey the Tiger Cat Flowage for musky and northern pike and Round Lake for musky and crappie.
