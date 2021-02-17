Hayward Hurricanes’ girls basketball team battled the visiting Osceola Chieftains in their regional semifinal playoff in hayward Friday, Feb. 12, but emerged on the short end of a 40-30 game that ended their 2020-21 season.
The Canes jumped out to a 7-4 lead, but Osceola went on a 12-0 run to take a 16-7 lead, then held on to hold a 16-11 advantage at halftime.
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
