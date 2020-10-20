MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are excited to vote in next month's presidential election despite the pandemic spurring a scaled-back number of events seeking to increase voter turnout on college campuses, organizers said.

Student groups at the school moved voter organizing efforts online, using texting campaigns and social media blasts to those who are eligible to vote, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments