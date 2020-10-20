...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY...
.LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR MOST OF
THE AREA TODAY INTO TONIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE
LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE IN THE
HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOW.
HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE AFTERNOON
AND EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD CONDITIONS FOR
THE EVENING COMMUTE.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
&&
Organizers: Wisconsin students excited to vote amid pandemic
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are excited to vote in next month's presidential election despite the pandemic spurring a scaled-back number of events seeking to increase voter turnout on college campuses, organizers said.
Student groups at the school moved voter organizing efforts online, using texting campaigns and social media blasts to those who are eligible to vote, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
