FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. An effort to gather enough signatures to force a recall election of Evers has failed, the recall's organizer told supporters on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON — An effort to recall Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over his response to racial injustice protests and the coronavirus has failed, the recall's organizer told supporters on Monday.

Misty Polewczynski of Burlington posted on the Recall Evers Petition Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected. She did not say how close the group came to collecting the nearly 670,000 needed signatures and she did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

