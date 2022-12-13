A passenger in a vehicle northbound on Hwy. 27 in which the driver lost control on Saturday, Dec. 10 on Hwy. 27, Town of Bass Lake, resulting in a two-car collision, died from injuries sustained during the collision and the drivers of the vehicles also sustained injuries

At 3:21 p.m. Dec. 10 the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Hwy. 27 near the intersection of Henks Road.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments