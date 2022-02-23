Monday, Feb. 14

0024: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. K & Hwy. E, Bass Lake.

0217: Intoxicated person, Poplar Ave., Bass Lake.

0251: EMS call, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.

0342: EMS call, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

0620: EMS call, Polish Rd., Ojibwa Township.

0707: Retail theft, Omaha St., DJ’s Mart, Radisson.

0734: Juvenile issue, Hwy. 48, Edgewater Township.

0828: EMS call, Tower Rd., Winter Township.

0925: Property damage accident, Hwy. 63, Hayward.

1010: Assist citizen, Hwy. 27, Sand Lake Township.

1016: Theft, Polish Rd., Radisson Township.

1031: Property damage accident, Polish Rd. & Weirgor Rd., Radisson Township.

1059: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 63, Cenex, Hayward.

1205: Intoxicated person, Hwy. 27/77, L&M, Hayward.

1219: Intoxicated person, Hwy. B, Room, Hayward.

1327: Harassment, Hwy. 27, VA Clinic, Hayward.

1422: Bond violation, SWSO, Hayward.

1433: Vehicle in ditch, Smith Rd., Meadowbrook Township.

1502: Harassment, Haskins Rd., Hayward.

1516: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1551: EMS call, Ellen St., Apt., Winter.

1558: Wanted person, Hwy. F, Edgewater Township.

1622: Suicidal person, Old 27 Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1708: Welfare check, Agency Rd., Bass Lake.

1713: Welfare check, Whispering Pine Trail, Bass Lake.

1823: EMS call, Hwy. E, Hunter Township.

1905: Driving complaint, Hwy. B/Lumberjack Bowl, Hayward.

1906: EMS call, White Birch Ln., Hayward.

1956: Mental health issue, Clark St., Radisson.

2001: Welfare check, Thorsen Rd., Winter Township.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

0004: Theft of vehicle, Pokegama Rd., Hunter.

0021: Unwanted subject, Hwy. 77, HAMH, Hayward.

0046: Wanted person, Dixon Ave., Bass Lake.

0600: EMS call, Hwy. 27/70, Queen of Angles, Radisson Township.

0622: Bond violation, Omaha Street, Radisson.

0659: EMS call, Reinke St., Shirley Ann, Apt. 11, Hayward.

0709: EMS call, West Ln., Hayward.

0806: Assist citizen, Klinger Rd., Weirgor Township.

0850: Extra patrol call, Kansas Ave. & Railroad St., Hayward.

0923: EMS call, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake.

0936: Jail complaint, Hayward.

0949: Injury accident, Hwy. 27 & Fun Valley Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1106: Threat, Grove St., Winter School.

1151: Theft, Carlson St., Hayward.

1155: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 27, G2, Sand Lake Township.

1214: Property damage accident, Vermont Ave. & Hwy. 63, Hayward.

1226: EMS call, Moccasin Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1240: Threat, Muriel St., Hayward.

1245: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 63 & Hospital Rd., Hayward.

1403: EMS call, Moccasin Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1442: Disturbance, Kadlec Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1446: Suspicious person/circumstance, Amerivu, Hayward.

1451: Fraud, Sleepy Hollow Dr., Hayward.

1519: Alarm, White Ln., Sand Lake Township.

1626: Juvenile runaway, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake.

1734: Driving complaint, Hwy. B & Hwy. CC, Hunter Township.

1813: Assist citizen, LCO Women’s Shelter, Hayward.

1827: Neighbor dispute, Hwy. 27, Sand Lake Township.

1850: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27, Sand Lake Township.

1855: Driving complaint, Hwy. 77 & Peninsula Rd., Hayward.

2014: Welfare check, Niingaabian.

2019: Disturbance, Lugner Rd., Spider Lake Township.

2257: Suspicious person/circumstance, Buckley Dr., Hayward.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

0211: Driving complaint, 1st S/Main St., Sand Lake Township.

0308: Building/area check, Agency Rd., 16 Plex.

0806: Child abuse neglect, SWSO, Hayward.

0819: Suicidal person, Clark St., Apt. 1, Radisson.

1023: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 77 & Hwy. A, Round Lake Township.

1043: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Out of County.

1056: Burglary, Hwy. E., Bass Lake.

1111: Welfare check, Trepania Rd., Bass Lake.

1115: EMS call, Hwy. B, Wellness Center, Hayward.

1202: Drug complaint, Greenwood Ln., Hayward High School, Hayward.

1352: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 77 & Hwy. A, Round Lake Township.

1353: Wanted person, Railroad Street/Bait and Bottle, Hayward.

1410: Drug complaint, Haskins Rd., LCO Women’s Shelter, Hayward.

1508: Disturbance, Hwy. 63, LP, Hayward.

1612: Welfare check, Hwy. 48, Edgewater Township.

2125: Property damage accident, Maple Ridge Rd. & Hwy. B, Hayward.

Thursday, Feb. 17

0420: Assist citizen, Hwy. CC, Hunter.

0854: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 48, Edgewater Township.

0956: Jail complaint, Gitigaan Rd., LCO, Hayward.

1015: Property damage accident, Trail 4/Hwy 27, Lenroot Township.

1209: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 27, Holiday South, Hayward.

1239: Fraud, LCO Tribal office, Hayward.

1302: Assist another agency, Fifth St., Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward.

1358: Truancy, Greenwood Ln., Hayward High School, Hayward.

1508: Suspicious person/circumstance, Haw Haven Dr., Bass Lake Township.

1528: Road hazard, Hwy. B & Hwy. E, Hayward.

1533: Assist another agency, Carlson Ln., Hayward.

1555: Drug complaint, LCO Credit Union, Bass Lake.

1559: EMS call, Edgewater Dr., Out of County.

1657: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd., Aspen Acres Assisted Living, Hayward.

1727: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Walmart, Hayward.

1917: Gunshot complaint, Klinger Rd., Weirgor Township.

1955: EMS call, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.

2353: Property damage accident, location unlisted.

Friday, Feb. 18

0103: EMS call, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.

0759: Paper service attempt, Minnesota Ridge Ln., Lenroot Township.

0823: Paper service attempt, Olson Rd., Hayward.

0920: EMS call, Nursery Rd., Hayward.

0941: EMS call, Irvine Dr., Radisson Township.

1020: Property damage accident, Trail Between Sunset Strip and Court Oreilles Lake.

1040: EMS call, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.

1151: Suicidal person, Muriel St., Hayward.

1217: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1315: Welfare check, Elm Park Dr., Exeland.

1338: EMS call, Popple Town Rd., Bass Lake.

1425: Property damage accident, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.

1426: Vehicle in ditch, Round Lake School Rd. & Froemel Rd., Bass Lake.

1434: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. K/Trails End, Bass Lake.

1456: Property damage accident, Hwy. B & Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.

1514: Driving complaint, Hwy. K.

1518: Vehicle in ditch, Round Lake School Rd.

1525: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. K & Phelan Rd., Hayward.

1705: Assist citizen, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1713: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27 & Savitski Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1719: Property damage accident, Nelson Lake Rd.

1721: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 63 & Nelson Lake Rd., Lenroot Township.

1728: Driving complaint, Round Lake School Rd. & School House circle, Bass Lake.

1831: Suicidal person, Guard St., Hayward.

1851: Vehicle in ditch, Upper A Rd., Spider Lake Township.

1905: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. CC, Hunter.

1920: Gunshot complaint, Pederson Rd., Spider Lake Township.

1934: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. A & Hwy. B, Hunter Township.

2114: Suspicious vehicle, Guard St., Hayward.

2127: Assist citizen, Sutliff Rd., Hayward.

2251: Fire call, Hwy. M, Draper Township.

Saturday, Feb. 19

0109: EMS call, Behrens Rd., Winter Township.

0239: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Rainbow Rd., Bass Lake Township.

0259: EMS call, Omaha St., Couderay.

0407: Vehicle in ditch, Company Lake Rd. & Meadow Lane Rd., Lenroot Township.

0501: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Spider Lake Township.

0715: EMS call, West Ln., Hayward.

0824: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd., Aspen Acres, Hayward.

0830: Property damage accident, Twin Lake/McClaine, Round Lake Township.

1001: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward Hospital, Hayward.

1036: Fire call, Haskins Rd., Hayward.

1158: Assist motorist, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.

1309: Threat, Tower Rd., Winter Township.

1338: Road hazard, Chippewa Trail, Hayward.

1352: Theft, Hwy. 27, G2, Sand Lake Township.

1425: Welfare check, S Main St., Winter.

1457: Gas drive-off, DJ’s Mart, Sand Lake Township.

1511: Injury accident, Trail 21, Round Lake Township.

1829: Juvenile issue, Kansas Ave., Hayward.

1902: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27 & Rainbow Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1915: Juvenile issue, Greenwood Ln., Hayward High School, Hayward.

1938: Assist citizen, Coops Pizza, Hayward.

2106: Fight, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.

2111: EMS call, Greenwood Ln., HHS, Hayward.

2247: EMS call, Metcalf Rd., Hayward.

2258: EMS call, Sunrise Rd., Hayward.

2312: Assist another agency, Hwy. & Hwy. B, Hayward.

Sunday, Feb. 20

0241: Intoxicated driver, Hwy. 77, Hayward Hospital.

0344: Domestic disturbance, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake.

0738: Mental health issue, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1024: EMS call, Clark St., Radisson.

1133: Gas drive-off, Omaha St., G1, Radisson.

1134: Driving complaint, Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.

1135: Assist citizen, Klinger Rd., Weirgor Township.

1152: Assist citizen, Sawyer County, Hayward.

1228: EMS call, White Birch Ln., Country Terrace, Hayward.

1245: DNR complaint, R&R Bayview Lot 40, Hunter Township.

1451: Driving complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1504: Fire call, Curtis Rd., Out of County.

1551: Disturbance, Hwy. K, Oakwood Haven, Bass Lake.

1600: Suspicious vehicle, Park Rd., Hayward.

1653: Drug complaint, Chippewa Flowage, Hunter.

1704: Assist citizen, Second St., Hayward.

1730: Assist citizen, Guard St. & Nyman Ave., Hayward.

1842: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 63 & Hospital Rd., Hayward.

2049: EMS call, Hwy. B, Casino, Hayward.

