Monday, Feb. 14
0024: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. K & Hwy. E, Bass Lake.
0217: Intoxicated person, Poplar Ave., Bass Lake.
0251: EMS call, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.
0342: EMS call, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
0620: EMS call, Polish Rd., Ojibwa Township.
0707: Retail theft, Omaha St., DJ’s Mart, Radisson.
0734: Juvenile issue, Hwy. 48, Edgewater Township.
0828: EMS call, Tower Rd., Winter Township.
0925: Property damage accident, Hwy. 63, Hayward.
1010: Assist citizen, Hwy. 27, Sand Lake Township.
1016: Theft, Polish Rd., Radisson Township.
1031: Property damage accident, Polish Rd. & Weirgor Rd., Radisson Township.
1059: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 63, Cenex, Hayward.
1205: Intoxicated person, Hwy. 27/77, L&M, Hayward.
1219: Intoxicated person, Hwy. B, Room, Hayward.
1327: Harassment, Hwy. 27, VA Clinic, Hayward.
1422: Bond violation, SWSO, Hayward.
1433: Vehicle in ditch, Smith Rd., Meadowbrook Township.
1502: Harassment, Haskins Rd., Hayward.
1516: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1551: EMS call, Ellen St., Apt., Winter.
1558: Wanted person, Hwy. F, Edgewater Township.
1622: Suicidal person, Old 27 Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1708: Welfare check, Agency Rd., Bass Lake.
1713: Welfare check, Whispering Pine Trail, Bass Lake.
1823: EMS call, Hwy. E, Hunter Township.
1905: Driving complaint, Hwy. B/Lumberjack Bowl, Hayward.
1906: EMS call, White Birch Ln., Hayward.
1956: Mental health issue, Clark St., Radisson.
2001: Welfare check, Thorsen Rd., Winter Township.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
0004: Theft of vehicle, Pokegama Rd., Hunter.
0021: Unwanted subject, Hwy. 77, HAMH, Hayward.
0046: Wanted person, Dixon Ave., Bass Lake.
0600: EMS call, Hwy. 27/70, Queen of Angles, Radisson Township.
0622: Bond violation, Omaha Street, Radisson.
0659: EMS call, Reinke St., Shirley Ann, Apt. 11, Hayward.
0709: EMS call, West Ln., Hayward.
0806: Assist citizen, Klinger Rd., Weirgor Township.
0850: Extra patrol call, Kansas Ave. & Railroad St., Hayward.
0923: EMS call, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake.
0936: Jail complaint, Hayward.
0949: Injury accident, Hwy. 27 & Fun Valley Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1106: Threat, Grove St., Winter School.
1151: Theft, Carlson St., Hayward.
1155: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 27, G2, Sand Lake Township.
1214: Property damage accident, Vermont Ave. & Hwy. 63, Hayward.
1226: EMS call, Moccasin Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1240: Threat, Muriel St., Hayward.
1245: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 63 & Hospital Rd., Hayward.
1403: EMS call, Moccasin Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1442: Disturbance, Kadlec Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1446: Suspicious person/circumstance, Amerivu, Hayward.
1451: Fraud, Sleepy Hollow Dr., Hayward.
1519: Alarm, White Ln., Sand Lake Township.
1626: Juvenile runaway, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake.
1734: Driving complaint, Hwy. B & Hwy. CC, Hunter Township.
1813: Assist citizen, LCO Women’s Shelter, Hayward.
1827: Neighbor dispute, Hwy. 27, Sand Lake Township.
1850: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27, Sand Lake Township.
1855: Driving complaint, Hwy. 77 & Peninsula Rd., Hayward.
2014: Welfare check, Niingaabian.
2019: Disturbance, Lugner Rd., Spider Lake Township.
2257: Suspicious person/circumstance, Buckley Dr., Hayward.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
0211: Driving complaint, 1st S/Main St., Sand Lake Township.
0308: Building/area check, Agency Rd., 16 Plex.
0806: Child abuse neglect, SWSO, Hayward.
0819: Suicidal person, Clark St., Apt. 1, Radisson.
1023: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 77 & Hwy. A, Round Lake Township.
1043: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Out of County.
1056: Burglary, Hwy. E., Bass Lake.
1111: Welfare check, Trepania Rd., Bass Lake.
1115: EMS call, Hwy. B, Wellness Center, Hayward.
1202: Drug complaint, Greenwood Ln., Hayward High School, Hayward.
1352: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 77 & Hwy. A, Round Lake Township.
1353: Wanted person, Railroad Street/Bait and Bottle, Hayward.
1410: Drug complaint, Haskins Rd., LCO Women’s Shelter, Hayward.
1508: Disturbance, Hwy. 63, LP, Hayward.
1612: Welfare check, Hwy. 48, Edgewater Township.
2125: Property damage accident, Maple Ridge Rd. & Hwy. B, Hayward.
Thursday, Feb. 17
0420: Assist citizen, Hwy. CC, Hunter.
0854: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 48, Edgewater Township.
0956: Jail complaint, Gitigaan Rd., LCO, Hayward.
1015: Property damage accident, Trail 4/Hwy 27, Lenroot Township.
1209: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 27, Holiday South, Hayward.
1239: Fraud, LCO Tribal office, Hayward.
1302: Assist another agency, Fifth St., Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward.
1358: Truancy, Greenwood Ln., Hayward High School, Hayward.
1508: Suspicious person/circumstance, Haw Haven Dr., Bass Lake Township.
1528: Road hazard, Hwy. B & Hwy. E, Hayward.
1533: Assist another agency, Carlson Ln., Hayward.
1555: Drug complaint, LCO Credit Union, Bass Lake.
1559: EMS call, Edgewater Dr., Out of County.
1657: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd., Aspen Acres Assisted Living, Hayward.
1727: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Walmart, Hayward.
1917: Gunshot complaint, Klinger Rd., Weirgor Township.
1955: EMS call, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.
2353: Property damage accident, location unlisted.
Friday, Feb. 18
0103: EMS call, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.
0759: Paper service attempt, Minnesota Ridge Ln., Lenroot Township.
0823: Paper service attempt, Olson Rd., Hayward.
0920: EMS call, Nursery Rd., Hayward.
0941: EMS call, Irvine Dr., Radisson Township.
1020: Property damage accident, Trail Between Sunset Strip and Court Oreilles Lake.
1040: EMS call, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.
1151: Suicidal person, Muriel St., Hayward.
1217: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1315: Welfare check, Elm Park Dr., Exeland.
1338: EMS call, Popple Town Rd., Bass Lake.
1425: Property damage accident, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.
1426: Vehicle in ditch, Round Lake School Rd. & Froemel Rd., Bass Lake.
1434: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. K/Trails End, Bass Lake.
1456: Property damage accident, Hwy. B & Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.
1514: Driving complaint, Hwy. K.
1518: Vehicle in ditch, Round Lake School Rd.
1525: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. K & Phelan Rd., Hayward.
1705: Assist citizen, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1713: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27 & Savitski Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1719: Property damage accident, Nelson Lake Rd.
1721: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 63 & Nelson Lake Rd., Lenroot Township.
1728: Driving complaint, Round Lake School Rd. & School House circle, Bass Lake.
1831: Suicidal person, Guard St., Hayward.
1851: Vehicle in ditch, Upper A Rd., Spider Lake Township.
1905: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. CC, Hunter.
1920: Gunshot complaint, Pederson Rd., Spider Lake Township.
1934: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. A & Hwy. B, Hunter Township.
2114: Suspicious vehicle, Guard St., Hayward.
2127: Assist citizen, Sutliff Rd., Hayward.
2251: Fire call, Hwy. M, Draper Township.
Saturday, Feb. 19
0109: EMS call, Behrens Rd., Winter Township.
0239: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Rainbow Rd., Bass Lake Township.
0259: EMS call, Omaha St., Couderay.
0407: Vehicle in ditch, Company Lake Rd. & Meadow Lane Rd., Lenroot Township.
0501: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Spider Lake Township.
0715: EMS call, West Ln., Hayward.
0824: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd., Aspen Acres, Hayward.
0830: Property damage accident, Twin Lake/McClaine, Round Lake Township.
1001: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward Hospital, Hayward.
1036: Fire call, Haskins Rd., Hayward.
1158: Assist motorist, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.
1309: Threat, Tower Rd., Winter Township.
1338: Road hazard, Chippewa Trail, Hayward.
1352: Theft, Hwy. 27, G2, Sand Lake Township.
1425: Welfare check, S Main St., Winter.
1457: Gas drive-off, DJ’s Mart, Sand Lake Township.
1511: Injury accident, Trail 21, Round Lake Township.
1829: Juvenile issue, Kansas Ave., Hayward.
1902: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27 & Rainbow Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1915: Juvenile issue, Greenwood Ln., Hayward High School, Hayward.
1938: Assist citizen, Coops Pizza, Hayward.
2106: Fight, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.
2111: EMS call, Greenwood Ln., HHS, Hayward.
2247: EMS call, Metcalf Rd., Hayward.
2258: EMS call, Sunrise Rd., Hayward.
2312: Assist another agency, Hwy. & Hwy. B, Hayward.
Sunday, Feb. 20
0241: Intoxicated driver, Hwy. 77, Hayward Hospital.
0344: Domestic disturbance, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake.
0738: Mental health issue, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1024: EMS call, Clark St., Radisson.
1133: Gas drive-off, Omaha St., G1, Radisson.
1134: Driving complaint, Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.
1135: Assist citizen, Klinger Rd., Weirgor Township.
1152: Assist citizen, Sawyer County, Hayward.
1228: EMS call, White Birch Ln., Country Terrace, Hayward.
1245: DNR complaint, R&R Bayview Lot 40, Hunter Township.
1451: Driving complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1504: Fire call, Curtis Rd., Out of County.
1551: Disturbance, Hwy. K, Oakwood Haven, Bass Lake.
1600: Suspicious vehicle, Park Rd., Hayward.
1653: Drug complaint, Chippewa Flowage, Hunter.
1704: Assist citizen, Second St., Hayward.
1730: Assist citizen, Guard St. & Nyman Ave., Hayward.
1842: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 63 & Hospital Rd., Hayward.
2049: EMS call, Hwy. B, Casino, Hayward.
