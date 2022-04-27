“Irishinaabe,” an Irish and Ojibwe cultural exchange, was celebrated Wednesday, April 20, with music and dance in the Pipe Mustache auditorium at Lac Courte Oreilles Oibwe College.

Tutors from the Traditional Arts Partnership from Northern Ireland performed songs using accordion, fiddle, concertina, bodhrán and guitar. Three young dancers from the Center for Irish Music in St. Paul performed as well.

