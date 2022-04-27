Musicians from the Traditional Arts Partnership in Northern Ireland sing during “Irishinaabe” at LCO Ojibwe College April 20. They are Kenny Qua, Patricia Vallely, Elaine O’Sullivan and Fergal O’Brien.
The “Sullivan Squad” sing for a round dance during “Irishinaabe” at LCO Ojibwe College on April 20. They are Michael “Migizi” Sullivan, second from left, and his children (L-R) Lexie, Preston, Lennox and Niizhoo.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Dancers from the Center for Irish Music in St. Paul leap during a dance at “Irishinaabe” at LCO Ojibwe College Arpril 20. They are twin brothers Austin and Henry Sween and Ciara O’Shea.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Savanah Larson demonstrates women’s fancy shawl dance style during the “Irishinaabe” celebration at LCO Ojibwe College April 20.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Eighth grade fancy dancer Carmine Day Bedeau, left, and men’s woodland dancer Michael DeMain, right, have a dance contest during “Irishinaabe” at LCO Ojibwe College April 20.
“Irishinaabe,” an Irish and Ojibwe cultural exchange, was celebrated Wednesday, April 20, with music and dance in the Pipe Mustache auditorium at Lac Courte Oreilles Oibwe College.
Tutors from the Traditional Arts Partnership from Northern Ireland performed songs using accordion, fiddle, concertina, bodhrán and guitar. Three young dancers from the Center for Irish Music in St. Paul performed as well.
