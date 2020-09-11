...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
&&
Officials: Keep vote helpers out of Wisconsin nursing homes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission shouldn't allow special voting deputies to enter nursing homes to help residents cast absentee ballots in November because the risk they could spread COVID-19 through the facilities is still too great, the commission's top administrator warned Thursday.
State law allows local clerks to appoint deputies to enter nursing homes and help residents fill out absentee ballots. But the elderly appear to be the most susceptible severe illness from COVID-19. The elections commission in March banned deputies from entering facilities for the state's April presidential primary, following state and federal guidance that only essential workers be allowed to enter such facilities.
