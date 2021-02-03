The City of Hayward Police Department has requested that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigate a death in Hayward that occurred early Tuesday, Feb. 2.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, law enforcement officers were called to a residence on Illinois Avenue on a report that a man had broken into the residence and held the resident hostage. The resident eventually escaped and called law enforcement.

