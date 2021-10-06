Sgt Ciatti and K-9 "Justice"

LCO Police Sgt. Dominic Ciatti with K-9 “Justice”

 LCO Police Dept. photo

The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies paid tribute to the late LCO Police Sgt. Dominic Ciatti with a memorial procession Wednesday, Sept. 29.

LCO Police Chief Tim DeBrot announced on the police department’s Facebook page that, “It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department’s Finest Sunday, Sept. 19. Drug Investigator and K-9 Officer Sgt. Dominic Ciatti lost his long, courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments