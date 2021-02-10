Richard “Dick” Smith, 81, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Richard Warren Thomas Smith was born Oct. 12, 1939, in Libertyville, Illinois, the son of Alex and Marjorie (Lynch) Smith. Dick was raised in Illinois and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1959. Dick attended college for several years and then began work with EcoWater Company specializing in water purification. While working for EcoWater Dick traveled extensively, including to Japan and Mexico installing commercial water purification systems. Dick then worked for Culligan Water in Illinois, and after a number of years established Absolute Water. Dick eventually moved his company to Hayward, to be closer to the woods and water that he loved. On July 18, 1998, Dick was joined in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Papenbrok in Hayward. Together they operated Lake Placid Lodge for several years, taking great pride in their prime rib and fish fry. Dick loved to musky fish on Moose Lake and the Chippewa Flowage, and was able to take Betty to Canada on an epic fishing trip. Dick volunteered for many years as a guide for Fishing Has No Boundaries on the Chippewa Flowage. Dick also enjoyed snowmobiling, deer hunting, his furry companions and spending time with his grandchildren.
