...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight
CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
November at the Sherman Ruth Weiss Community Library
November is another busy month at the Sherman Ruth Weiss Community Library. Listed below are the activities and programs at the library. Our library has 24-hour free WIFI along with meeting and study rooms spaces. Aside from books, movies, audiobooks and music CDs to borrow, we have cake pans, games, STEM kits, stamps and punches for crafting, along with e-books and e-audiobooks on Libby app. Stop by the library for any updates or additions or check our website https:/weisscommunitylibrary.com, our Facebook page or call us at 715-634-2161.
