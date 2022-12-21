My mother always made what she called “oyster stew” for Christmas eve dinner. It’s so special but simple, and was perfect before heading to church later that night. This decadent version is from an old Junior League cookbook and really deserves some homemade whole grain croutons on top. The hearty potato soup recipe from my friend, Gretchen, is a delicious bowl of comfort. You could perhaps substitute cooked turkey and other root vegetables, if you wish.

Merry Christmas everyone!

