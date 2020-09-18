Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, SAWYER, WASHBURN, DOUGLAS AND BAYFIELD COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, SOUTHERN COOK, SOUTHERN LAKE, NORTHERN AITKIN AND CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE GRAND PORTAGE RESERVATION, THE FOND DU LAC BAND AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, BIG SANDY LAKE AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&