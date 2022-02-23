Hello, music lovers. It’s Birkie weekend and there will be a truckload of people in town. Any live music, you ask? Well, let me retort.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Open Mic, Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Thursday, Feb. 24

Russ Darwin and the Switch, McCormick House Birkie Tent, 5 p.m., 934-3339

Molly and the Danger Band, Birkie Bash, Steakhouse and Lodge, 5:30 p.m., tickets required, 934-4411

Friday, Feb. 25

Sean Okamoto, Marketplace Foods Birkie Tent, 11 a.m.

Sean Okamoto, McCormick House Birkie Tent, 6 p.m., 934-3339

Larry’s Drifters, TNT Sports Bar, 7 p.m., 699-1594

Chad Kostner, The Whistle Punk, 4 p.m., 957-0222

Saturday, Feb. 26

Sean Okamoto, Marketplace Foods Birkie Tent, 10 a.m.

Molly and the Danger Band, The Portage, 4 p.m., 798-4000

The Jane Gang, McCormick House Birkie Tent, 1 p.m., 934-3339

4onthefloor, The Sawmill Saloon, 8 p.m., 634-5660

Chad Kostner, Round Man Brewing Co., 6 p.m., 939-1800

Larry’s Drifters, Big Musky Resort, 7-11 p.m., 462-3782

Darrin Duncan, Phat Bobs, 2 p.m., 595-4284

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Wednesday, March 2

Open Mic, Carol McDowell, Rae’s Bar and Grill, 6:30 p.m., 468-1584

That’s all I know this week. Stay tuned, same time, same channel and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments