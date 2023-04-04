...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin,
Pine, southern Carlton, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Washburn, Ashland,
Price, northern Burnett and Sawyer Counties through 315 PM CDT...
At 213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Foreston, to 6 miles
northeast of Webb Lake Wisconsin, to 7 miles north of New Wood
Wildlife Area, moving northeast at 40 to 50 mph.
HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph, pea size hail and locally heavy
rainfall
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Minong around 220 PM CDT.
Wascott around 225 PM CDT.
Gordon around 230 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Solon Springs,
Lake Nebagamon, Maple, McGrath, Brule, Iron River, Oulu and Port
Wing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or
hard topped vehicle.
Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to
localized flooding due to the existing snow and ice pack. Do not
drive through flood waters.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
