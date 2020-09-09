Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, WASHBURN, SAWYER AND PRICE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&