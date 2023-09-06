Well, I missed it again! August 26 was National Dog Day! I only know this because a friend said she posted a picture of her dog on Facebook and asked if I saw it. Well, there is another problem. I have a Facebook page, but I seldom look at Facebook or post on Facebook. Facebook is a great platform to share information about the animals at the Northwoods Humane Society and the different activities that go on. Our staff does a great job of posting. I often tell myself that I should post new artwork, like some of my artist friends do, but it just doesn’t happen.
So in saying this, I apologize to my dogs Lola and Chip for not recognizing them on National Dog Day. But they know that I am not good at remember anyone’s special days. I Googled Pet Holidays to see what else was coming up and was pretty amazed at the some of the designated days and have listed the ones for August, September and October. There weren’t many for November or December so I guess we can just include our pets in the traditional holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas if you celebrate them. The following dates came from Daily Paws — some of them such as Check the Chip and Black Cat Appreciation have additional information for those days as well as other designated holidays. So if it peaks your interest check them out on Daily Paws through Google. So here it goes:
