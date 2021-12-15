My family decided last Christmas that we would not do multiple gifts for everyone. Instead, we chose to each select a favorite charity and give a gift in a family member’s name.

Well, you know where my gift is going. My son gives to a fund that helps musicians; my sister is the founder of Her Story Theater, which addresses women’s rights and related issues; Mike has Muskies Inc. and we both love The Park Center.

