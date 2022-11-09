...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight
CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight
CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
In a couple of weeks pets and people will be moving around visiting family or friends. MIke and I will be taking that journey in December for the holidays and in preparation I did the last suggestion in the article – I got Chip and Lola Microchipped. The following was prepared by the ASPCA. They are simple safety tips and ones that we have heard before but it is good to have a little nudge.
Thanksgiving and pets go hand in hand… after all, aren’t you forever thankful you adopted your four-legged friend and welcomed all those cold-nosed kisses into your life? However, before the celebration begins, it’s a good idea to make sure your Turkey Day will be as pet-friendly as possible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.