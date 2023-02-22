Why is Lokai the cat still here? Why hasn’t he been adopted?? He is a handsome tuxedo male only about two years old. He is very playful, affectionate, friendly, funny, and good with dogs. What more could a potential adopter want in a cat? His problem is that he has something else- a history of urinary tract partial blockages. Many people who have had a male cat that had a blockage, or worse, died or was euthanized because of this problem, are hesitant to adopt a cat that may have this problem in the future.

Any male cat could potentially develop this problem, and any cat that has had a previous blockage could live a long life without experiencing one again. Feeding the appropriate diet, and being aware of the warning signs of a blockage, are essential for adopters of any cat who has had previous problems. Lokai is an amazing cat, and he will be adopted by someone willing to give him a chance.

