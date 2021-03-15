...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
Near critical fire weather conditions will occur across portions
of northern Wisconsin this afternoon into early evening in snow
free areas. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 18 to
25 percent and east to southeast winds will gust to around 20 to
25 mph across Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.
These conditions will occur between noon and 6 pm today. There
will be a chance for light rain or light snow later in the
afternoon and evening which will cause the humidity values to
increase from south to north.
The following information is a continuation of an article from last week’s column about house training a new pet. It is published by the Humane Society of the U.S., to be shared with animal lovers.
Bringing a new puppy into your home is a joyous time. Being able to love and embrace an innocent puppy and knowing you are responsible for its well-being and training is a huge lifelong responsibility. Remember, these little ones are babies — they are starting from scratch and depend on you to do the right thing.
